PBN names honorees for 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-two local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.

The 23 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2023 to 2025.

The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $2.5 million; $2.5 million to $15 million; $15 million to $50 million; and $50 million and above. The rankings in each category will be unveiled during a ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:

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$250,000 to $2.5 million

Axiotrop LLC

Bryant Associates Inc.

Coutu Bros. Moving and Storage

Keane’s Wood Fired Catering

Luminous Creative Agency

P.R. Quinlan Associates Inc

$2.5 million to $15 million

Element2 Consulting Group

Clark Silva

Gallo | Thomas Insurance

Integrated Media Group

IT Support RI

Technology Advisory Group LLC

$15 million to $50 million

DiSanto, Priest & Co.

Mill City Construction Inc.

Trico Specialty Films Inc.

Vertikal 6 Inc.

Westerly Community Credit Union

$50 million and above

Ahlborg Construction Corp.

Centreville Bank

Coastal1 Credit Union

Navigant Credit Union

ParsonsKellogg LLC

Shawmut Design and Construction

The nine Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.

The 2026 winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Biotech/Life sciences: Trace Sensing Technologies

Trace Sensing Technologies Education: Courage Builder

Courage Builder Health Innovation: NEMIC – New England Medical Innovation Center

NEMIC – New England Medical Innovation Center Nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island Technology: Avidex

Avidex Innovated Collaboration: RI Bio

RI Bio IT Services: IT Support RI

IT Support RI Companies to Watch: Contract House LLC, Juiced Fuel Rhode Island

A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 11-24 print and digital editions of PBN. Tickets for the Sept. 17 ceremony can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

CBIZ Inc., Centreville Bank and Gallo | Thomas Insurance are partner sponsors of PBN’s 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.