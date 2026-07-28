PBN names honorees for 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-two local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program.
The 23 Fastest Growing companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2023 to 2025.
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The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $2.5 million; $2.5 million to $15 million; $15 million to $50 million; and $50 million and above. The rankings in each category will be unveiled during a ceremony on Sept. 17 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.
The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:
$250,000 to $2.5 million
- Axiotrop LLC
- Bryant Associates Inc.
- Coutu Bros. Moving and Storage
- Keane’s Wood Fired Catering
- Luminous Creative Agency
- P.R. Quinlan Associates Inc
$2.5 million to $15 million
- Element2 Consulting Group
- Clark Silva
- Gallo | Thomas Insurance
- Integrated Media Group
- IT Support RI
- Technology Advisory Group LLC
$15 million to $50 million
- DiSanto, Priest & Co.
- Mill City Construction Inc.
- Trico Specialty Films Inc.
- Vertikal 6 Inc.
- Westerly Community Credit Union
$50 million and above
- Ahlborg Construction Corp.
- Centreville Bank
- Coastal1 Credit Union
- Navigant Credit Union
- ParsonsKellogg LLC
- Shawmut Design and Construction
The nine Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.
The 2026 winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Biotech/Life sciences: Trace Sensing Technologies
- Education: Courage Builder
- Health Innovation: NEMIC – New England Medical Innovation Center
- Nonprofits: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Technology: Avidex
- Innovated Collaboration: RI Bio
- IT Services: IT Support RI
- Companies to Watch: Contract House LLC, Juiced Fuel Rhode Island
A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 11-24 print and digital editions of PBN. Tickets for the Sept. 17 ceremony can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.
CBIZ Inc., Centreville Bank and Gallo | Thomas Insurance are partner sponsors of PBN’s 2026 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies program.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.