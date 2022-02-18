PBN officially debuts 2022 Book of Lists at Graduate Providence

PROVIDENCE – Approximately 200 local business individuals gathered Thursday at the Graduate Providence to network with one another during Providence Business News’ 2022 Book of Lists Premier Event.

It was the first time since early 2020 that the publication’s largest annual networking event was held in person due to the pandemic. Thursday’s event was also originally scheduled to be held in late January, but was postponed.

Thursday’s event also formally debuted the 2022 Book of Lists, which published in the Jan. 21-Feb. 3 edition of PBN. The book features more than 120 lists highlighting business from various sectors, municipalities, nonprofits and top executives. As a new feature, the 2022 Book of Lists also includes executive bios, noting certain top local business officials from around Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

Also within the book, PBN selected 10 individuals as its “Most Influential People,” who all left their marks on the local business community over the past year, including several who have helped the state and business sectors recover from the ongoing health crisis.

The 10 Most Influential People in the 2022 Book of Lists are:

Kristen Adamo , Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president

, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO and president Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott , former R.I. Department of Health director

, former R.I. Department of Health director Jorge O. Elorza , Providence mayor

, Providence mayor Angelica Infante-Green , R.I. education commissioner

, R.I. education commissioner Dr. Ashish K. Jha , Brown University School of Public Health dean

, Brown University School of Public Health dean Daniel J. McKee , R.I. governor

, R.I. governor Cortney Nicolato , United Way of Rhode Island CEO and president

, United Way of Rhode Island CEO and president Stefan Pryor , R.I. secretary of commerce

, R.I. secretary of commerce Neil D. Steinberg , Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president

, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president Karl Wadensten, VIBCO Inc. CEO and president

Tufts Health Plan, a Point32Health Co., was the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN Book of Lists Premier Event. Additional sponsors were CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, Gallo|Thomas Insurance Agency Inc., Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP and R.I. Commerce Corp.

