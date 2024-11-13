PBN parent company acquires 4 Illinois radio stations

By
-
PROVIDENCE – Woodward Communications Inc., owner of Providence Business News, has acquired four radio stations from Mid-West Family that serve the Springfield, Ill., marketplace, CEO and President Tom Woodward announced Wednesday.  The stations acquired are WNNS-FM, WQLZ-FM, WMAY-FM and WMAY-AM. Woodward Communications plans to merge these stations with Springfield, Ill., radio stations it previously acquired

