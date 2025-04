Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Woodward Communications Inc., owner of Providence Business News, has completed its acquisition of four radio stations from Mid-West Family that serve the Springfield, Ill., marketplace. The stations acquired are WNNS-FM, WQLZ-FM, WMAY-FM and WMAY-AM, CEO and President Tom Woodward announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Employee-owned Woodward plans to merge

PROVIDENCE – Woodward Communications Inc., owner of Providence Business News, has completed its acquisition of four radio stations from Mid-West Family that serve the Springfield, Ill., marketplace.

The stations acquired are WNNS-FM, WQLZ-FM, WMAY-FM and WMAY-AM, CEO and President Tom Woodward announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Employee-owned Woodward plans to merge these stations with Springfield, Ill., radio stations it previously acquired from Neuhoff Media in October. Three of those stations, WXAJ-FM, WFMB-FM and WFMB-AM, will work out of Mid-West Family’s current office and studios.

A fourth station from the deal with Neuhoff, WCVS-FM, was divested in order to comply with Federal Communications Commission rules.

“Prior to completing the Mid-West Family acquisition, management developed a comprehensive merger plan,” Woodward said. “Over a period of time the plan is to co-locate all of the stations and related operations into Mid-West Family's current office and studios. Additionally, we plan to make several station and format changes, all of which we believe will create synergies that will benefit our employee owners, our customers and the community.”

Woodward Communications, based in Dubuque, Iowa, owns the daily newspaper Telegraph Herald, weekly newspapers, niche magazines and other publications and media services and commercial printing in northeast Iowa and southeast Wisconsin.

Woodward acquired Providence Business News in December 2023 from Roger Bergenheim, who co-founded PBN with his late father, Robert C. Bergenheim, in 1986. The company operates under an employee stock ownership plan – or ESOP – structure.