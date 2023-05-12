PBN recognized for advertising and editorial general excellence by NENPA

WALTHAM, Mass. – Providence Business News received 15 awards from the New England Newspaper & Press Association, including four first-place honors, during the association’s annual better newspaper convention held May 5-6.

PBN’s first-place honors included two for advertising and two editorial awards.

In addition to being recognized with top honors for advertising general excellence among speciality publications, the publication also earned a first-place award in a category that recognized the best ideas for generating revenue.

Editorial honors included first-place awards among specialty publications for the best website homepage, a new category this year, and to former staff reporter Nancy Lavin and PBN staff for general news reporting for “Shades of Green: Can Providence’s working waterfront be both livable and an economic engine?” The article also earned second-place honors for government reporting.

- Advertisement -

PBN also received five other second-place editorial awards and one for advertising.

The second-place editorial honors included categories recognizing general excellence, the best overall website, and community and audience involvement. It’s the 11th time in the last 15 years PBN has been recognized for general editorial excellence and the third consecutive year PBN’s overall website has been recognized.

PBN staff writer Jacquelyn Voghel was also recognized in health reporting for “Brown’s prescription: Will latest failed merger end the university’s bid for bigger role in health care?”

Former PBN staff writer Marc Larocque was also recognized in business/economic reporting for “ALL IN with Bally’s: But how risky is R.I.’s heavy reliance on one company?”

In advertising, Noreen Murray and Production Manager Anne Ewing received second-place honors for best integrated campaign for an advertiser.

The publication also earned four third-place editorial awards. They included staff recognition for best niche publication and to Ewing for overall design and presentation of a special section for the same publication, a PBN 35th anniversary commemorative book.

Lavin and PBN staff were also recognized in government reporting for “WHO IS A MINORITY? Some argue R.I. needs to reexamine groups eligible for MBE program.”

Larocque also earned a third-place award in general news for “A rank and file revival: New labor movement hits R.I.”

The editorial contest recognized stories published between Aug. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.

Last month PBN earned nine awards from the Rhode Island Press Association.

In December, PBN for the third year in a row was recognized as “Newspaper of the Year” among specialty publications by NENPA.