PBN recognizes top Business Women of 2024

PROVIDENCE – Maria Gemma-Corcelli believes that everyone put on this earth has a purpose and sometimes, she said, you have to find that purpose.
Gemma-Corcelli, executive director of The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation who was named by Providence Business News as the 2024 Career Achiever during the publication’s Business Women Awards ceremony, offered Thursday three keys to finding a purpose. First, she said, is to find a mentor, then find people who share the same passion as you and to “trust the process” as seeking purpose “doesn’t happen overnight.”
Gemma-Corcelli also said for people to “be kind and compassionate.”
“We are living in a world with so much suffering [and] and simple act like holding the door open for a stranger could make someone’s day,” Gemma-Corcelli said. “So, if you haven’t found your passion, I encourage you to do so. Life is so much easier when you love what you do.”
Day Pitney LLP Managing Partner Renée A.R. Evangelista, who was named the 2024 Outstanding Mentor by PBN, recalled Thursday being mentored by Patti Kantor, the “very dynamic, fast-talking New York City lawyer” while Evangelista worked in the Big Apple. Even after she returned to Rhode Island, Evangelista said Kantor would always listen to what Evangelista had to say, answered questions and offered advice, as well as emulate Kantor’s mentoring style.
“I called her with questions about everything from work assignments, office politics, compensation and work life balance once I had children, because we all know how things change once you add children to the mix with a demanding career,” Evangelista said. “She didn’t want me making the same mistakes she may have made along the way.”
Evangelista also said to the room Thursday that if they mentored someone, they would make a positive difference in a young person’s career and “ensure that the next generation benefits from all that you have experienced and done.”
Thursday’s lunch program at the Providence Marriott Downtown recognized leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. Gemma-Corcelli and Evangelista were among 22 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 12 achievement honorees. Approximately 280 people attended Thursday’s event.
A special section highlighting each honoree published Friday as part of PBN’s May 24-June 6 print edition. Along with Gemma-Corcelli and Evangelista, the other 2024 PBN Business Women Awards honorees were:
Creative Services Industry Leader
Megan McGuinness
, McGuinness Media & Marketing owner and chief marketing officer
Creative Services Woman to Watch
Lauren Greene
, New Harbor Group managing director
Education Industry Leader
Rosemary A. Costigan
, Community College of Rhode Island interim president
Education Woman to Watch
Ezenwayi Amaechi
, Johnson & Wales University professor and entrepreneur
Financial Services Industry Leader
Eliza Lavergne
, Navigant Credit Union first vice president of operations
Financial Services Woman to Watch
Amber Bichun
, Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP partner
Government Industry Leader
Bianca Policastro
, City of Pawtucket director of planning and redevelopment; Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency executive director
Government Woman to Watch
Chelsea Siefert
, Quonset Development Corp. chief operating officer
Health Care Services Industry Leader
Anitra Galmore
¸ South County Health chief operations officer and chief nursing officer
Health Care Services Woman to Watch
Daisy Bassen
, Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. medical director
Legal Services Industry Leader
Dana Horton
, Robinson & Cole LLP partner
Legal Services Woman to Watch
Emma Becker
, Day Pitney LLP partner
Nonprofit Industry Leader
Carol C. Malysz
, RI Bio executive director
Nonprofit Woman to Watch
Victoria Heimer-McGinn
, Brain Waves Rhode Island president; Roger Williams University professor
Professional Services Industry Leader
Kerry Evers
, ProChange Behavior Solutions co-CEO and president
Professional Services Woman to Watch
Michelle Carr
, Leadership Rhode Island executive director
Social Services Industry Leader
Linda E. Hurley
, CODAC Behavioral Healthcare CEO and president
Social Services Woman to Watch
Amy Vogel
, Dr. Day Care CEO
Technical Services Industry Leader
Shelley McInnis
, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport mission capability manager, customer advocate and tech program manager
Technical Services Woman to Watch
Kathryn Strumolo
, Gilbane Inc. New England support operations manager
The 2024 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):
- Alison Bologna, Shri Studio Inc. founder and owner
- Angela Conte, Structural Stone LLC co-owner
- Ruth DiGiovanni, RemiPBX Inc. co-owner
- Kathi Graham-Leviss, XBInsight Inc. president
- Lindsay Kuhn, Wingspans Inc. founder
- Brandi Morgan Raupp, East Coast Capture LLC owner
- Judy Rametta, StarTrak Studios Inc. president
- Rosalind Rustigian, V. George Rustigian Rugs Inc. owner
- Megan Sheehan, Green Path Legal founder
- Mariana R. Silva-Buck, Little Maven Lemonade co-owner
- Tiesha Sinouthasy, Peace of Mind Nannies founder
- Charise Wilson, Workforce Ready Solutions owner
Navigant Credit Union was the presenting sponsor of PBN’s 2024 Business Women Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island and CODAC Behavioral Healthcare were partner sponsors. The Savory Grape Wine Shop was the gift sponsor.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.