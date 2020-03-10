PBN reschedules manufacturing awards program to May 7

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News on Tuesday announced that it is rescheduling its 2020 Manufacturing Awards Program to May 7.

The event originally planned for March 19 at the WaterFire Arts Center is being rescheduled out of an “abundance of caution” due to growing concerns among companies about attending large group gatherings due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, said PBN Publisher Roger C. Bergenheim. “We have to respect the wishes of our audience.”

The rescheduled event will be held at the same time and venue and will recognize 16 individuals, companies and programs receiving awards this year.