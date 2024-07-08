PBN selects 2024 Leaders & Achievers honorees

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News has named 25 honorees for its 2024 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.
The individuals are selected for this year’s program – now in its sixth year – from multiple nominees based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They are also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.
Among the industries the honorees represent are the health care, education, nonprofit, financial services, hospitality, legal, military and technology sectors.
The honorees will be profiled in an upcoming special section as part of PBN’s Aug. 30-Sept. 12 print and digital editions. They will also be recognized at an in-person ceremony on Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at PBN.com
.
The 2024 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):
- Marilee Arsenault, North Providence Housing Authority executive director
- Shameem Awan, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. senior assistant vice president
- Edward Broderick, Gilbane Development Co. CEO and president
- John Bulman, Pierce Atwood LLP partner
- Peter Carson, Earth House founder, impact investor and strategic brander
- Suzanne Courtemanche, Tighe & Bond vice president and technical director
- Deborah DiNardo, Pierce Atwood LLP partner
- Craig Eaton, Bally’s Corp. Rhode Island operations president
- Linn Foster Freedman, Robinson & Cole LLP partner and cybersecurity chair
- Mary Ann Gardner, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport production branch head, contracts department
- Anne Geertman, Systems Change Strategies LLC managing director
- Kate Kennedy, USI Insurance Services LLC senior vice president of employee benefits
- Barbara Lamoureux, Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. vice president of youth and family services
- Kerry LaPlante, University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy dean
- Kathleen Malin, Rhode Island Foundation chief technology officer
- Kimberly McCarthy, The Washington Trust Co. senior vice president and chief wealth client services officer
- Oscar Mejias, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive director
- Mary-Kate O'Leary, A Wish Come True Inc. executive director
- Julie Owens, Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO
- Deborah Pannullo, SCORE Rhode Island chapter chair
- Stephen Rosa, (add)ventures founder and CEO
- Justin T. Shay, Cameron & Mittleman LLP partner
- Rebecca Simon, Johnson & Wales University associate dean
- Matthew Trimble, Saint Elizabeth Community CEO and president
- Jennifer Watkins, Crossroads Rhode Island vice president of emergency shelters and housing problem solving