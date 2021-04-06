PBN Spring Health Care Summit approaches

PROVIDENCE – The PBN 2021 Spring Health Care Summit will take place virtually on April 8 at 9 a.m.

The event will feature two panels of experts that will discuss current and future challenges in the health care field, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the race to roll out vaccines, lessons learned from the pandemic and new trends in the industry. The panels will also discuss public health issues, including physical and mental health issues, system capacity and workforce burnout.

Tickets to the event may be purchased online.

Panelists for the summit include:

Dr. Karen T. Tashima, professor of medicine, director of clinical trials at The Immunology Center, Division of Infectious Disease, The Miriam Hospital

Panelists for the summit include:

