PBN Spring Health Care Summit approaches

PROVIDENCE – The PBN 2021 Spring Health Care Summit will take place virtually on April 8 at 9 a.m.
The event will feature two panels of experts that will discuss current and future challenges in the health care field, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the race to roll out vaccines, lessons learned from the pandemic and new trends in the industry. The panels will also discuss public health issues, including physical and mental health issues, system capacity and workforce burnout.
Panelists for the summit include:
- Dr. Kirsten Anderson, senior director clinical solutions MD New England Market, CVS Health Corp.
- Dr. Michael Bradley, president & CEO, Ortho Rhode Island
- Dr. Matt Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health
- Dr. Claire Levesque, chief medical officer, Tufts Health Plan
- Peter Marino, president & CEO, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Christopher D. Palmieri, president & CEO, Commonwealth Care Alliance
- Dr. Karen T. Tashima, professor of medicine, director of clinical trials at The Immunology Center, Division of Infectious Disease, The Miriam Hospital
- Patrick Tigue – R.I. health insurance commissioner
The summit’s presenting sponsor is Commonwealth Care Alliance. More information on the summit may be found online.
