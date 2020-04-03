PBN summit: Businesses can’t stay closed for long

Businesses are mostly supportive of the state’s actions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, but that’s not likely to last if they are forced to stay closed or limit operations for an extended period, warned Alicia Samolis, chair of the labor and employment practice at Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP. And there’s likely to be pushback from the public too, she says.

“When people are ready to go back to their jobs, there might not be jobs to go back to,” she said.

That was one takeaway from an April 1 virtual summit PBN hosted on the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 300 people signed up for the free event.

Panelists included a mix of doctors and business representatives. While businesses have suffered, the medical specialists think Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s aggressive actions to slow the spread by limiting crowd sizes and closing some businesses could help the state manage the coming surge in COVID-19 cases.

- Advertisement -

Another takeaway: Businesses are confused about what’s available under federal disaster aid, including $349 billion recently approved for small businesses.

PBN will provide some answers during another virtual summit on April 16.