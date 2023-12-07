PBN Summit: Diversity, equity and inclusion not only about metrics, but cultural transformation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WARWICK – When it comes to increasing workplace diversity, it's not about reaching a destination but continuing a journey of improvement. That’s according to participants in a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ 2023 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards program that took place Thursday at Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. The discussion was moderated by…