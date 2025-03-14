PBN summit: Doubling down on social equity in R.I.’s cannabis industry

With the blowback against any public policies specifically ­tailored to a single demographic – whether racial, gender-based or otherwise, there are still vocal advocates fighting to not only continue implementing such policies, but to remind people these initiatives weren’t created in a vacuum. During Providence Business News’ 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit held at the Providence Marriott on March 6, several panelists reiterated the defense of the General Assembly’s decision to include “social equity” within the legal framework of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act, carving out six so-called social equity licenses among the remaining 24 recreational licenses yet to be issued. While legislators in support of recreational legalization and the private enterprises that will make up the sector seem to agree that a legal, well-regulated and free-enterprise market should define the state’s cannabis industry, the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission’s final regulations tried to split the difference between government interference and social engineering, using a hybrid licensing model with applicants vetted before entering a random lottery. Panelist Ronald Crosson II, executive director of the nonprofit Urban Ventures Inc. and chairman and social equity officer of the R.I. Cannabis Advisory Board, said it can be easy for detractors to forget why these provisions were included in the first place. Responding to an audience question that seemed to push back against special treatment because all businesses struggle with the challenges of access to capital, regulatory compliance and many other issues, Crosson countered. Many racial minorities had less access to education and training for the skills needed to thrive in the business world, he said. There was less generational wealth and banking services. And their parents, if they were both in the household, perhaps couldn’t impart the lessons that many of today’s high-priced CEOs took for granted, he said. “You really didn’t necessarily grow up around individuals who ran businesses, and you didn’t see behind-the-scenes conversations at the dinner table. And those things are very important,” Crosson said. Despite the repeated calls to speed up the licensing process and bring more dispensaries online to support not only the recreational cannabis users but the cultivators that rely on them to make a living, panelist Michelle A. Reddish, the state’s first cannabis administrator, said her priority is to streamline the licenses to the six social equity applicants. The law also created a social equity fund to assist with startup costs and other operational expenses, part of the effort to “leveling the playing field and lowering the barriers of entry,” Reddish said. Panelist Benjamin L. Rackliffe, partner of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC, said lessons could be learned from issues neighboring states had in rolling out their own social equity programs. In Massachusetts, pre-approval was given to social equity licensees before regulators had the relevant infrastructure and supports in place, Rackliffe said, and in Connecticut, state lawmakers’ failure to properly define how the social equity fund would be administered led to disfunction within its own social equity commission. “Yes, we are late to the party, but we have the ability to do it right,” he said. The data is clear that some racial minorities were set back by the federal government’s War on Drugs, often living in areas with higher enforcement, arrests and convictions than their wealthier and non-white counterparts. But the U.S. Supreme Court 2023 decision ending affirmative action policies that gave preferential treatment to minority applicants – which came down while state regulators were defining how these provisions would look in practice – sent shock waves and caused many institutions to “hit the pause button,” Crosson said. Even the Cannabis Advisory Board had a robust debate over how to define it. “Some were very apprehensive about that,” he said. “Is that going to set us up for failure or set us up for lawsuits?” In the end, the board recommended a more explicit stance. “It should be an important factor for consideration,” Crosson said. “And we should create a door [for social equity applicants] to the extent that we can do it.” However, there are still calls to make the Rhode Island Cannabis Act more of a living document, said Sasha Gorski, co-owner of Talaria LLC, which she hopes comes in the form of an amendment to close some of the loopholes. “It does seem that the law was limiting on what the regulations can do [for social equity],” she said, citing the provision giving qualifying status to applicants who hire 50% of people that live in disproportionately impacted areas. “That might not bring wealth to those disproportionally impacted areas in the same way that those people owning a business would,” she said. Some studies estimated that minorities could be up to 10 times more likely to get caught up in the legal system even though these differently treated communities “were using cannabis at the same rates,” Gorski said. “The color of your skin determined how likely you were to be arrested,” she said. “That’s what the War on Drugs perpetuated. And that is what we are trying to mitigate in the industry. I think it’s important to say that part out loud.”