PBN summit: No recession, but inflation will stick around through 2025

PROVIDENCE – It is unlikely that President Donald Trump will be able to quickly rein in the sticky inflation that has slowed economic growth during the years of unprecedented spending by the federal government.

That was the analysis presented Thursday morning by Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed income research at New York City-based Strategas Research Partners and the keynote speaker at Providence Business News’ Economic Trends Summit held at the Providence Marriott.

Tzitzouris painted a mixed picture of the short-term effects created by the more free-market approach that many businesses and taxpayers expect from the new administration.

Swiftly reversing the fallout from years of deficit spending is "next to impossible," Tzitzouris said.

And the Trump administration is also inheriting a politically partisan Federal Reserve that

Tzitzouris said is likely to cut interest rates by 50 basis points by the end of the year, with the first cut in June and another in September or December.

Though inflation has cooled off a bit, another wave is coming, he said.

Overall inflation is likely to come in just under 2.5% in 2025,

drifting lower around March before going "sideways" for much of the rest of the year.

But expected growth in the small business and manufacturing sectors should offset weaknesses in the economy, he said.

Tzitzouris predicted that with deficits still constituting between 7% and 8% of gross domestic product, the national deficit will exceed $1 trillion in 2026.

Because inflation has consistently outpaced wages, cost pressures are "strangling" households, he said, with 4.5% of purchasing power lost since 2020. He said those households are

making up for the difference largely by leaning on credit.

“It is very likely we are going to have some rocky times ahead of us,” Tzitzouris said.

During a panel discussion at Thursday's summit, R.I. Secretary of Commerce Elizabeth M. Tanner said businesses in Rhode Island are hopeful they will see a round of corporate tax cuts by the new administration.

At the same time, uncertainty over Washington, D.C. – from tariffs to immigration policy to renewable energy- is also giving some of them pause, she said.

“Today, we don't know what the future is going to be," she said.

These concerns are being compounded by businesses still finding it difficult to hire and retain talent due to the state’s elevated cost of living.

Panelist Harold M. Horvat, CEO and president of Centreville Bank, said the bank’s loan portfolio is strong and industry-wide credit quality remains good with the only soft spot being downtown office properties.

Horvat said he found the prognosis offered by Tzitzouris “sobering," but he remains optimistic the Trump administration will repeat the tax cuts instituted during his first term; a sentiment shared by his banking colleagues who he said expressed a bit of collective “euphoria that deregulation is going to happen” during a recent industry conference.

“The wildcard is regulations,” he added.

Locally, Sylvia Maxfield, interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Providence College, fears an amplified “bifurcation” between low- and high-income earners, the latter better able to manage finances in an era of debt.

“When you have households [with] lower socioeconomic status getting squeezed, that's a drag on growth," said Maxfield, another panelist.

Panelist Leeds Mitchell, principal broker and partner at MG Commercial Real Estate, is seeing investors “cautiously” reentering the market But without mortgage rates moving below 6%, a spike in growth is unlikely, he said.

With the state's low labor force participation rate, high h

ousing costs and low birth rates compared with the rest of the country hampering growth, the new year will bring unprecedented stress on Rhode Island municipal governments, Tzitzouris said.

But there was some good news, he said. The state has low unemployment, ample job openings and a lower debt load relative to revenues compared with its neighbors.

And Rhode Island can at least say it is outperforming other New England states such as Connecticut in the area of government employee spending per capita.

“It may look like Rhode Island has gotten better,” he said. “But it's really that our neighbors have gotten worse.”

The panel discussion also included Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Ted Carr, director of economic development for the city of Providence.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

"It's like coming off of a [drug] withdrawal," he said. "It's painful."(UPDATE: Clarifies comment from Horvat in 16th paragraph.)