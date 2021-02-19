PBN SURVEY: Businesses realizing pandemic pain is going to last

By
-
WEIGHING OPTIONS: Linda and Bill Bombach are the co-owners of Home Healthsmith LLC in Portsmouth. The business sells and installs home wheelchair lifts and elevators. Linda Bombach says prices for plywood and other supplies used to make the lifts and elevators have increased, but she hasn’t yet decided whether to pass along those additional costs to her customers. / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
WEIGHING OPTIONS: Linda and Bill Bombach are the co-owners of Home Healthsmith LLC in Portsmouth. The business sells and installs home wheelchair lifts and elevators. Linda Bombach says prices for plywood and other supplies used to make the lifts and elevators have increased, but she hasn’t yet decided whether to pass along those additional costs to her customers. / PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Rhode Island businesspeople are coming to terms with the harsh reality that the COVID-19 pandemic will likely hurt their bottom lines for years to come, according to responses to Providence Business News’ Winter 2021 Business Survey. More than 4 in 10 business owners and executives who responded to the biannual survey say new regulations put…
You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display