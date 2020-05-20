PBN survey: Many back to work or ready, but worries remain

PROVIDENCE – A PBN survey of readers this month found that many are already comfortable being back to work or are ready, but it will be much longer before a lot of Rhode Islanders will be go to the movies, join large gatherings or use public transportation.

Nearly half of 201 respondents who were working remotely, had been furloughed or whose employer was reopening are either already comfortable being back at work or are ready to go back.

Nearly 30%, or 57, of those respondents are already back at work. Another one in 10 said they were comfortable returning whenever they are able, with a similar number ready to return “within the month.”

One in five respondents said they would be comfortable returning to the workplace in the next couple of months; 12% said three to six months; and just over one in 10 said more than a year.

The unscientific survey was conducted from May 8-18. It was sent to thousands of PBN contacts via email, and readers were able to fill it on the paper’s website. Each of seven survey questions received between 195 and 203 responses.

Respondents represented a range of industries. Roughly one in three said they were in the professional-services sector, while 13% were in financial services and another 7% were in government.

The survey also asked readers how they felt about returning to various activities and industries in light of the pandemic, such as going to a restaurant, attending a large gathering, using public transportation, going shopping and traveling outside of the state.

Respondents were most comfortable with returning to restaurant dining, going to shopping malls or retail shops and traveling outside the state. At least 25% of respondents to each of those questions said they are ready to do so as soon as they are able.

Four in 10 respondents said they would not be comfortable attending a concert, sporting event or other large gathering until next year. Another 31% said they wouldn’t be comfortable going to the movies until next year, while 26% felt the same about public transportation or other ride-sharing services.

Some respondents said they would only feel comfortable returning to their normal habits if a vaccine or proven treatment for the virus is found. Other respondents said they were ready now, with some calling for less government intervention into their lives.

“A vaccine. We will not be able to safely transition into our ‘new normal’ without it,” said one respondent.

“I think we have already gone too far and I am ready to go back to more normal social interactions,’ wrote another respondent.

Others indicated they would like to see a decline in cases or deaths related to the virus before feeling comfortable, while some indicated they would feel more comfortable with an increase in testing.

Of the 74 respondents with children normally in day care, camp or school, one in three said they would feel comfortable with them returning in three to six months. Only one in 10 said they would be comfortable with them doing so as soon as they are able.

When asked what the first thing people were going to do following the May 9 lifting of the state’s stay-at-home order, a significant number of written responses indicated that they would see family and friends. Many others indicated they would go out to a restaurant.