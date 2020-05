Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The good news in a recent PBN survey is that many Rhode Islanders are ready to get back to their workplaces, shopping habits and favorite restaurants. The bad is that operators of large venues and businesses that rely on crowds may struggle for the rest of the year. The survey was conducted from May 8-18.…