PBN survey: Rebound under way, but repercussions from pandemic not making it easy

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Rhode Island businesses are climbing out of the crater caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are finding that the lingering fallout is dampening their recovery, according to Providence Business News’ Summer 2021 Business Survey. Nearly 9 in 10 business owners and executives who responded said they are paying more now for materials and supplies…