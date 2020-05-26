PBN to host C-Suite Awards virtual ceremony

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Business News C-Suite Awards virtual celebration will be held on May 28 at 4 p.m.

The free event will honor eight local business leaders in the public, private and nonprofit sectors for their roles as innovators, trailblazers, role models and leaders in the community.

This 2020 Career Achiever honoree is Dr. Matt Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

This year’s Rising Star award recipient is Jennifer Bose, associate director for the Providence Children’s Museum.

This year’s ceremony will also recognize:

Jason Cherry, chief financial officer, Carousel Industries of North America Inc.

Cooper Woodard, chief clinical officer, The Groden Network

Dana Alexander Nolfe, chief marketing officer, Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

David Hemendinger, chief information officer, Brown Medicine

Wendy Montgomery, senior vice president, global brand and marketing communications, International Game Technology PLC

Pam Hyland, CEO, Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England

The presenting sponsor for the C-Suite Awards is KPMG LLP; the partner sponsor is the Hilb Group of New England.