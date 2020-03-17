PBN to host health care webinar on the coronavirus

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News will host a free virtual summit on April 1 on what businesses need to know about the global COVID-19 pandemic, including how effective state and community efforts have been to stop the spread.

PBN’s Spring Health Care Summit has been revamped to focus solely on the new coronavirus’ local effects. The webinar will feature panelists representing government, health care providers, insurers and the legal industry.

They include Mark S. Hayward, U.S. Small Business Administration Rhode Island director; Dr. Terrance Healey, a thoracic radiologist at Rhode Island Medical Imaging; Dr. Claire Levesque, chief medical officer, commercial products, for Tufts Health Plan, Dr. Christopher Ottiano, medical director for Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; Dr. Ed McGookin, chief medical officer for Coastal Medical Inc. and Alicia J. Samolis, partner and chairwoman of the labor and employment practice at Partridge Snow & Hahn LLP.

Topics to be discussed include legal and workplace implications for businesses; the role of radiologists in diagnosing cases; resources available for businesses; the role and response of health care insurers and how telemedicine can help.

- Advertisement -

To register, go to pbn.com/event/2020-spring-health-care-summit/.