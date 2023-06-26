PBN unveils 2023 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News’ 2023 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

All the honorees for this year’s annual program – which is now in its 12th year – will be recognized during a morning ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown on Aug 10.

The companies were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out.

The Aug. 10 event will also unveil the organization rankings in each of the five categories, which are based on employee counts. A special section highlighting each organization, and where they are ranked, will be published as part of the Aug. 18-30 print and digital editions of PBN.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Shannon Shallcross, co-founder of BetaXAnalytics, will deliver the event’s keynote address. She will share insights on current health care trends and issues affecting employers.

This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically by size categories:

2-99 employees

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Greenwood Credit Union

Groov-Pin Corp.

100-499 employees

Children’s Friend & Service

Coastal1 Credit Union

Cooley Group

500-1,499 employees

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

South County Health

The Washington Trust Co.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

University Orthopedics Inc.

1,500-4,999 employees

AAA Northeast

FM Global

Gilbane Inc.

Marcum LLP

Ocean State Job Lot

Point32Health Co.

5,000-plus employees

CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann PC, also known as CBIZ & MHM

CVS Health Corp.

Lifespan Corp.

Prime Therapeutics LLC

U-Haul International Inc.

Tickets for the 2023 Healthiest Employers ceremony may be purchased online. More information on the event can be found at PBN.com.

R1 Indoor Karting Inc. is the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2023 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

(UPDATED to note R1 Indoor Karting Inc.’s sponsorship.)

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.