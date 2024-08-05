PBN unveils 2024 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-four local companies and organizations are among both the highest earners and the most innovative as part of Providence Business News’ 2024 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.
The 24 Fastest Growing private companies to be recognized this year had the highest percentage growth in revenue of all applicants from 2021 to 2023.
The companies were named in four separate revenue categories – $250,000 to $2.5 million; $2.5 million to $15 million; $15 million to $50 million; and $50 million and above. The rankings in each category will be unveiled during a ceremony on Sept. 25 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.
The finalists, listed alphabetically, are:
$250,000 to $2.5 million
$2.5 million to $15 million
- Allegra Marketing – Print – Mail
- Half Street Group
- KSA Marketing
- Luminous Creative Agency
- Reach Consulting LLC
- Teatro ECAS
$15 million to $50 million
- CCS Presentation Systems New England
- Element2 Consulting Group
- IT Support RI
- SecurityRI.com
- South County Smiles
- Steere Engineering Inc.
$50 million and above
- Automated Business Solutions Inc.
- Delphi-US LLC
- Feast & Fettle Inc.
- Spyglass MTG LLC
- Stanley Tree Service Inc.
- Westerly Community Credit Union
- Ahlborg Construction Corp.
- Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd.
- Lafrance Hospitality
- Navigant Credit Union
- ParsonsKellogg LLC
- SEACORP LLC
The 2024 Innovation winners were chosen by a panel of judges for devising and producing innovative ideas and products.
The winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:
- Creative: Trailblaze Marketing
- Education/Career Training: DevAccelerator Inc.; Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps: The Training, Innovation and Leadership Institute
- Emerging Technology: Audiance Inc.
- Government: R.I. Life Science Hub
- Health & Wellness: Abacus Health Solutions LLC
- Innovative Collaboration: Nova Design LLC, also known as Nova
- Manufacturing: Igus Inc.
- Nonprofits: Newport Mental Health
- Professional Services: SecurityRI.com
- Technology: SQA Group
A special section featuring profiles of all the honorees will be published as part of the Sept. 27-Oct. 10 print and digital editions of PBN. Tickets for the Sept. 25 ceremony can be purchased by visiting PBN.com
.
Cox Communications Inc. is the presenting sponsor for the 2024 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies awards program. Gallo|Thomas Insurance and CBIZ & MHM are partner sponsors. R1 Indoor Karting Inc. is a partner and gift sponsor.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.