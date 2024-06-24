PBN unveils 2024 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-four organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News’ 2024 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.
All the honorees for this year’s annual program – which is now in its 13th year – will be recognized during a ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown on Aug 8 at 9 a.m.
The companies were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out.
The Aug. 8 event will also unveil the organization rankings in each of the five categories, which are based on employee counts. A special section highlighting each organization, and where they are ranked, will be published as part of the Aug. 16-29 print and digital editions of PBN.
Additionally, Jeffrey Wolfsberg, Rhode Island program director for Recovery Friendly Workplace will deliver the event’s keynote address on Aug. 8. His professional experience ranges from health plan administration and acute medical facilities to community-based behavioral health programs, peer support, and psychiatric services.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com
.
This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically by size categories:
2-99 employees
100 to 499 employees
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Greenwood Credit Union
- Groov-Pin Corp.
- Revive Therapeutic Services
500 to 1,499 employees
- BankNewport
- Centreville Bank
- Children’s Friend & Service
- Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc.
1,500 to 4,999 employees
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- South County Health
- Toray Plastics (America) Inc.
- The Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- The Washington Trust Co.
- University Orthopedics Inc.
5,000-plus employees
- AAA Northeast
- Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Gilbane Inc.
- Ocean State Job Lot
- Point32Health Co.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
- CBIZ & MHM
- CVS Health Corp.
- Lifespan Corp.
- U-Haul International Inc.