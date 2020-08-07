PBN’s 2020 Healthiest Employers awards: CBIZ, South County Health, Children’s Friend earn top billing

PROVIDENCE – A professional business services provider, a health care organization and a nonprofit specializing in supporting children all received top billing Thursday in Providence Business News’ ninth annual Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

CBIZ Inc., which has a Providence office, was the top company in the 1,500-5,000+-employee category. Westerly-based South County Health took top billing in the 500-1,499-employee category and Children’s Friend of Providence was the top organization in the 2-499-employee category.

All three organizations are repeat winners in PBN’s annual program.

In a virtual ceremony, PBN recognized 21 companies and organizations. The organizations were surveyed by Indianapolis-based Healthiest Employers Group on the various health initiatives and programs each entity offers to their staff.

The full list of honorees was announced in early July and can be viewed here. Profiles of all the companies and organizations are included in a special section part of the Aug. 7-13 digital edition of PBN.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is the partner sponsor for the 2020 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

