PBN’s 2021 Coronavirus Business Stimulus Summit approaches

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News’ 2021 Coronavirus Business Stimulus Summit will take place Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.

The free, virtual event will feature panelists discussing the latest provisions of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, including who is eligible for funds, what businesses and nonprofits need to know when applying for funds and what the tax implications are for businesses that have received funds. The panel will also discuss how local philanthropy organizations are ensuring stimulus funds are leveraged to serve those most in need in the state, how much the state has been slated to receive and how it will be allocated, as well as what effect the grants that R.I. Commerce Corp. have executed in 2020 and 2021 have had on small businesses in the state.

The panel consists of Mark S. Hayward, U.S. Small Business Administration Rhode Island District director; Jenny Pereira, vice president of grant and community investments for The Rhode Island Foundation; Kristin Urbach, executive director of the North Kingston Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony J. Mangiarelli, partner, director of enterprise solutions group for Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co.

Interested parties may register for the summit online.

