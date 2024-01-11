PBN’s 2024 Economic Trends Summit slated for Jan. 24

PROVIDENCE – A host of issues affecting Rhode Island’s economy and industry-specific insights, as well as forecasts for the coming year will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2024 Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 24.

Tickets are available for the summit, which will include a keynote address by Thomas Tzitzouris, director of Strategas Research Partners, followed by a panel discussion featuring local business leaders on economic trends and forecasts for the national and Rhode Island economies in 2024.

Panelists include Kristen Adamo, president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau; Marianne Raimondo, dean of the School of Business at Rhode Island College; Thomas Sweeney, principal owner of Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal; Elizabeth M. Tanner, R.I secretary of commerce; and William C. Tsonos, Bank Rhode Island CEO and president.

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.

BankRI is a presenting sponsor, and Rhode Island College, the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau and Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal are partner sponsors.