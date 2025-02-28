PBN’s 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit slated for March 6

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The impact of recently released draft rules and regulations governing the state’s adult-use marijuana industry is among the topics to be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit being held March 6, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Along with the proposed regulations, a panel of

PROVIDENCE – The impact of recently released draft rules and

regulations governing the state’s adult-use marijuana industry is

among the topics to be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2025 Business of Cannabis Summit being held March 6, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott.

Along with the proposed

regulations, a panel of industry leaders will also discuss potential obstacles and opportunities for the industry and revenue projections for the state, local businesses and communities.

Panelists include:

Ronald Crosson II, executive director of Urban Ventures Inc. and chairman and so­cial equity officer of the R.I. Cannabis Advisory Board

Michelle A. Reddish, administrator for the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission

Benjamin L. Rackliffe, partner of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC

Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased

here

.

The adult-use

rules and regulations, released on Jan. 8,

include new packaging and labeling requirements, a hybrid randomized selection process for licensing, updated quality assurance testing and details on the Social Equity Assistance Program.

State law allows the commission to initially grant 24 new retail recreational licenses, half of which are reserved for social-equity licenses and worker-owned cooperatives. There will be four licenses available in each of six geographic zones across the state. Under state law, more licenses could eventually be approved.

Licensing will work under a “hybrid” model, whereby applicants must first be vetted and approved before being selected to enter a lottery that will be held in each of six designated geographic zones.

Under the proposed draft regulations, regular applicants will have to pay a $7,500 fee and if awarded, $30,000 a year for annual licenses. The first six social-equity licenses the state awards will have both the initial application fee as well as the annual $30,000 retail license fee waived for the first year but must pay $7,500 to reestablish the retail license in the second year, $15,000 in year three, $ 22,000 in year four and $30,000 in year five and every subsequent year.

The Rhode Island Cannabis Act, passed in May 2022, allowed for retail sales of marijuana at seven medical dispensaries and promised an eventual expansion through the issuance of 24 additional retail licenses.