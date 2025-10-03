PBN’s 2025 Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit coming Oct. 9

WARWICK – The ever-evolving intersection of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and business innovation are among the topics to be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2025 Cybersecurity, AI & Tech Summit being held Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick

Tickets are available for summit, which will bring together leading voices from the worlds of technology, education, law, insurance and accounting for a pair of panel discussions.

The first panel, “Safeguarding the Future of Innovation,” will focus on the latest in cybersecurity topics – the rapidly evolving threat landscape and the growing complexity of digital infrastructure. Moderated by Normand Duquette, senior vice president of Starkweather & Shepley, the panel will feature Douglas Alexander, director of the Institute for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies for Rhode Island College; Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6 and David Phillips, chief information security officer for OSHEAN Inc.

The second panel, “How AI is – and will – Reshape the Future,” will focus on latest breakthroughs, ethical concerns and enterprise applications of artificial intelligence. Moderated by Chris Parisi, host of the AI wave podcast and founder of Trailblaze Marketing, the panel will feature Donovan Brady, director of solutions architecture for RapidScale; Tim Henry, professor at Rhode Island College, Arnell Millhouse, CEO and co-founder of ycnoic and Joye Ofili, specialist and business systems analyst for Amgen Rhode Island.

Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased here.