PBN’s 2026 Economic Trends Summit being held Jan. 22

PROVIDENCE – Insights on economic development and projected trends for Rhode Island’s economy and key industries this year will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2026 Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 22.

Tickets are available for the summit, which will include a keynote address by Thomas Tzitzouris, managing director of Strategas Research Partners, followed by a panel discussion featuring local business and government leaders.

Panelists include Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau; Ted Carr, director of economic development for Providence; R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor and David Salvatore, executive director of The Providence Foundation.

Topics for the panelists will include tariff policy, recession prospects and economic growth opportunities.

- Advertisement -

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here.

R.I. Commerce Corp. and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau are this year’s partner sponsors.