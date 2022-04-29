PBN’s C-Suite honorees recognized for efforts as innovators, leaders

WARWICK – Cathy Duquette, in both work and life, lives by the phrase “verify, then trust.”

Duquette, Lifespan Corp.’s executive vice president of quality and safety and chief nursing executive who was named the Career Achiever for Providence Business News’ 2022 C-Suite Awards program, said in the ceremonial video she has found that people tend to react to situations without all the facts. Looking to verify the facts, both in personal and work situations, has “served [her] well.”

Duquette also said talking with hospital staff members about their successes in their day-to-day work, as well as what challenges they’re facing, is among the best parts of her job at Lifespan.

Jack Falvey, chief operating officer for North Kingstown-based Falvey Insurance Group who was named the program’s Rising Star, said in the ceremonial video a workplace challenge is being there when “things aren’t going right.” However, it leads to why he loves his job is that starting with something difficult “can turn into a really great result.”

Duquette and Falvey were among 16 top C-level executives in the public, private and nonprofit sectors for their efforts as innovators, trailblazers, role models and leaders in the community who were honored Thursday for the 2022 program in a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Approximately 200 people attended the in-person ceremony, the first for the C-Suite program since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees were selected in six categories – Career Achiever, Rising Star, Small Company, Large Company, Enterprise Company and Nonprofit/Social Services Agencies – with some categories based on local employee count. The honorees are also profiled in a special section that was part of PBN’s April 29-May 12 print edition that published Friday.

The other 2022 C-Suite honorees, based on category, who were recognized Thursday were:

ENTERPRISE COMPANY

Michelle Brodeur, The Fogarty Center chief financial officer

Stephanie Federico, Cox Communications Inc. vice president of government affairs

Bob Selle, Ocean State Job Lot chief people officer

William Wray, The Washington Trust Co. chief risk officer

LARGE COMPANY

Craig Cameron, MIKEL Inc. chief financial officer

Nancy Contillo, Thielsch Engineering Inc. chief human resources officer

Julian Davies, Finlays Americas chief operating officer

Karen Medeiros, Gilbane Building Co. executive vice president and chief marketing officer

SMALL COMPANY

Jennifer Goodrich Coia, Paolino Properties LP general counsel

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICES AGENCIES

Arianne Corrente, Rhode Island Foundation vice president of marketing and communications

Michele Lederberg, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief administrative officer

Sylvia C. Spears, College Unbound vice president for administration and innovation

Larry Warner, United Way of Rhode Island chief impact and equity officer

Brian Williams, Roger Williams University chief of staff

KPMG LLC was the presenting sponsor for the 2022 PBN C-Suite Awards program.

