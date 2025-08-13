PC athletics set new records for ticket sales, fundraising in 2025 fiscal year

PROVIDENCE – For a third consecutive year, fundraising and ticket sales within Friartown’s athletic department reached new record levels.
Providence College announced Wednesday that its athletics programs raised $12.7 million for the 2025 fiscal year that ended on June 30, exceeding the previous record set last year
by close to $2 million. The new total, which includes a pair of $1 million gifts, represents cash raised, PC said, and does not include pledges, commitments or contributions to the Friar Family Collective – which disperses name, image and likeness funds directly to athletes.
The new fundraising record also exceeded the original 2023 fiscal year mark
by more than $5 million.
Additionally, PC said the athletic department generated $9.3 million in ticket sales from men’s and women’s basketball, men’s hockey and the Late Night Madness event held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion to commence the new hoops season. That total surpassed last year’s $8.5 million record.
Also, ticket sales for this coming year for basketball and hockey remain strong. PC said that despite the men’s basketball team losing 20 games last year for the first time since 1985, the college once again sold out its season ticket allotment for the AMP and secured a 95% renewal rate for the 2025-26 season. Plus, the wait list for PC men’s basketball season tickets now exceeds 1,800 seats, the college said.
Ticket sales for women’s basketball last year grew by 48% a year ago, PC says. And, men’s hockey – which qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 – heads into the new season having its largest season-ticket holder base in nine years, the college said.
“These resources are vital as we compete for Big East [Conference], Hockey East and national championships,” PC Vice President and Director of Athletics Steven Napolillo said in a statement. “A special thank you to [PC President The Rev. Kenneth R.] Sicard, our teammates, colleagues, dedicated coaches, staff and student-athletes. Their belief in and investment in Providence College are the foundation of our continued success. Our momentum in revenue generation and ticket sales continues to drive our mission forward.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.