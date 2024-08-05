PC athletics sets new records for fundraising, ticket revenue in 2024 fiscal year

PROVIDENCE – One year after setting a new benchmark for fundraising
, financial support for Friartown’s athletic programming raised the bar once again.
Providence College announced Monday that $10.7 million was raised from alumni, parents, students and friends of the college to support PC’s athletic program during the 2024 fiscal year ending June 30. That figure not only is the largest amount ever raised for PC’s sports teams in its history, it also exceeds last year's then-record total by $3.7 million.
Additionally, the college set a new school record for ticket revenue between the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s hockey and the Late Night Madness season kick-off event at Amica Mutual Pavilion. PC says its athletics programs last fiscal year generated $8.5 million in ticket revenue, eclipsing last year’s then-record $6.8 million in revenue.
Also, tickets for PC men’s basketball home games will be tough to find this upcoming season. The college says the men’s basketball team sold out its season ticket allotment for the AMP for the first time ever and has followed that up by recording a 99% season ticket renewal rate for the 2024-25 season. Plus, the wait list for men’s basketball season tickets is more than 1,400 seats, PC says.
The college also says both the women’s basketball programs and men’s hockey programs are “on track” to grow their season ticket bases for the 2024-25 fiscal year as well.
“There is a symbiotic relationship between the success of our athletic teams and successful fundraising,” PC President The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement. “Our men's and women's athletic teams represent an important gateway to the college and to our national profile. Their success on the courts and playing fields, along with the hard work and day-to-day diligence of the men and women in our athletics and institutional advancement departments, is a major reason we have also been successful at fundraising and ticket sales.”
These financial figures from PC’s athletic department are made public more than a week after the college unveiled its economic impact study
where PC says its sports teams generate more than $100 million in annual direct spending on Rhode Island’s economy.
PC says the $10.7 million in raised funds represents cash raised and does not include pledges or commitments to name, image and likeness initiatives for students. The college also says the money raised will both help elevate the student-athlete experience at PC and help the college’s teams remain competitive and contending for titles.
“In this ever-changing landscape of college athletics, revenue generation is critical for Providence College as we continue to strive for Big East, Hockey East and national championships," PC Vice President and Director of Athletics Steven Napolillo said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the financial support that our donors, alumni, fans and season ticket holders have given to help us reach this new historic number.”
