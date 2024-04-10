PC men’s hoops coach English receives 6-year contract extension

PROVIDENCE – Kim English is remaining in Friartown for the foreseeable future.

Providence College announced April 5 that English has agreed to a new six-year contract extension to remain as the college’s head men’s basketball coach.

English was first hired in March 2023 after Ed Cooley abruptly departed PC after 13 years to become Georgetown University’s head men’s basketball coach, with English signing a six-year deal with PC, according to ESPN at the time.

PC officials told Providence Business News that English’s new contract runs through the 2029-30 season but declined to say how much English’s annual salary will be with the new deal.

English, after arriving from George Mason University, led PC’s men’s basketball team to a 21-14 overall record, including 12-11 in Big East Conference play, both in the regular season and in the conference tournament last month in New York.

The Friars played in the National Invitation Tournament and lost in the opening round to Boston College.

English, PC says, became the first coach in PC men’s basketball program history to win 20 or more games in his first season with the Friars.

“I’m incredibly committed to our student athletes and all of Friartown. The support from our fans, the donors, and the community was overwhelming this past season, and that support is one of the many reasons that I believe our program can have success moving forward,” English said in a statement. “I look forward to the exciting times ahead as we work to compete for championships.”

