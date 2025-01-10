PC officials feel new Mondor Center will be game changer for school, local health industry

PROVIDENCE – The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard spent the better part of his Thursday afternoon walking around Providence College’s new Ben Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building wide-eyed, excited to see his four-year vision that was literally built from the ground up become reality.
Moreover, Sicard, PC’s president, and fellow officials at the Dominican Friars college are excited about the new school building coming online, not just having PC have a hand in addressing workforce needs in the local health care sector. They also feel the new 125,000-square-foot school building and its accompanying academia will be a game changer for the college and the state’s health industry as a whole.
After learning in auxiliary classrooms for more than a year, nursing students when they return to campus will begin taking classes inside the five-story Mondor Center – PC’s largest academic building. Those 138 undergraduate students currently enrolled in the program will learn in state-of-the-art labs and simulation rooms, many of which replicate real hospital settings, to be ready when the professional field comes calling.
The new nursing school launched last fall, becoming the first nursing program to be formed in Rhode Island in 10 years. Additionally, the new nursing and health sciences school is the first new academic school to be established at PC in about 20 years, Sicard told Providence Business News.
[caption id="attachment_485162" align="alignleft" width="407"]
A VIRTUAL CADAVER LABORATORY is among the many state-of-the-art settings inside Providence College's new Ben Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
Sicard said he wanted to create the new nursing and health sciences program
at PC since he was first inaugurated as the college’s president in 2020. He feels the program is aligned with what PC is as a Catholic and Dominican college.
“To me, this is almost like an answer to prayers,” Sicard said, “because it’s remarkable of how it came together so quickly.”
The roughly $90 million, five-floor school building was supported by donors. Most notably, Madeleine Mondor, widow of late Pawtucket Red Sox owner Ben Mondor – the building’s namesake – in June contributed $10 million
to PC to support the building’s construction. Sicard said those “major” financial gifts saw the new Mondor Center as having “tremendous value for the college and for the state of Rhode Island.”
Among the Mondor Center’s features are a virtual cadaver laboratory, classrooms, large study spaces, a chapel and the building’s upper floor built as a replica hospital setting. Each bed has an automated digitally controlled mannequin for students to do patient care training.
PC is also having its theater students work in the Mondor Center to have nursing and health sciences students train on potential real-world emergency settings, as well. Plus, some mannequin patients used in the Mondor Center will be controlled by artificial intelligence.
Sicard and Kyle McInnis, PC’s nursing and health sciences dean, both said the new nursing and health sciences program has widened the college’s appeal to students, which could mean more students coming to the college in general. Plus, the two administrators said the new school fills a gap in PC’s academia offerings.
[caption id="attachment_485166" align="alignleft" width="431"]
A LARGE GATHERING and study space is in the center of Providence College's new Ben Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
“We’ve heard from some of our existing students who wanted to come to PC, wanted to be in nursing and health sciences and knew we didn’t have it,” McInnis said. “I remember some of the stories where I asked, ‘how did you get here?’ They said [their families] told them ‘did you hear the news? PC just got nursing and health sciences.’ They would literally go into hysterics because it all came together for them, and now they’re actually here.”
The interest in PC’s nursing and health sciences program has become significant. McInnis and Sicard said the college has received approximately 1,600 total program applications from prospective students for the 150 open spots for next year’s class.
PC is also, through the nursing and health sciences program, looking for ways to incentivize program graduates to remain working in Rhode Island’s health care sector for a few years as a way to carve its niche in local health care education. McInnis said PC is close to reaching agreements with a few area hospitals, including Women & Infants Hospital, to have the college’s health science and nursing students be recruited health organizations for multiyear commitments to stay on after graduation, with an incentive toward some measure of tuition reimbursement.
[caption id="attachment_485163" align="alignright" width="446"]
REPLICA HOSPITAL ROOMS, complete with mannequin patients, are part of Providence College's new Ben Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences to train current health students. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
Local health organizations will also get immediate help from PC from its new school.
Students will be integrated into local hospitals and other health care settings, such as Rhode Island Free Clinic allowing freshmen to gain early hands-on experience, McInnis said, as well as meet nurses and administrators in the field. PC, through this new school, launched a “summer nursing academy” last year where McInnis says students get a paid summer local health care job.
“They add to the workforce and take away some of the burden,” McInnis said. “They’re setting the groundwork to become future employees at those hospitals when they graduate. When we met with folks at Brown University Health … they said ‘we need help now.’ We’re already having an impact and it’s going to continue to grow.”
McInnis said PC is also putting emphasis on multilingual learning and understanding to create a “culturally knowledgeable” student to address health needs in all communities. Sicard also said PC will establish a medical ethics center in the Mondor Center, as well.
“Our mantra is we’re training healers, not just technicians,” Sicard said.
(CLARIFICATION: Providence College is close to reaching agreements with a few area hospitals, including Women & Infants Hospital, to have the college’s health science and nursing students be recruited health organizations for multiyear commitments to stay on after graduation, with an incentive toward some measure of tuition reimbursement. An earlier version noted a pending agreement with only Women & Infants and there would opportunities for free tuition.)
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.