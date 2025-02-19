PC president Sicard receives 5-year extension; Esper elected as new board chair

PROVIDENCE – The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard will continue to lead Providence College for the next five years.
Additionally, the Dominican Friars college has for the first time in school history elected a woman to lead its board of trustees.
PC announced Wednesday that Sicard has received a new five-year term as president. The term will run from July 1 through June 30, 2030.
Sicard, who was PC’s executive vice president from 2005-2020, became the college’s 13th president
in July 2020 when he succeeded longtime president The Rev. Brian J. Shanley
. Shanley is currently president of St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y.
Sicard assumed PC’s presidency when the world was mired in the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped the college navigate the worldwide health crisis, PC said. Also during Sicard’s tenure, PC constructed a new residence hall named after Sicard’s predecessor
, built and recently opened the Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences
, and launched last year the largest fundraising campaign in school history
.
“I am grateful to the corporation [of Providence College] and the board of trustees for their ongoing support and for the opportunity to continue as president for another five years,” Sicard said in a statement. “Guided by God’s grace and inspired by our mission, we will continue the work of achieving our shared vision of a Providence College of even greater distinction and impact.”
[caption id="attachment_488383" align="alignleft" width="285"]
SUSAN M. ESPER, , a partner in audit and assurance at Deloitte Consulting LLP, was elected as the new chairperson for Providence College's board of trustees. She's the first woman board chairperson in the college's 108-year history. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE COLLEGE[/caption]
PC’s board of trustees also elected Susan M. Esper, a partner in audit and assurance at Deloitte Consulting LLP, as its next chairperson. Esper, who will succeed Christopher K. Reilly in this role on July 1, becomes the first female board chairperson in PC’s 108-year history.
PC says Esper has served on the board since 2013 and has been its vice chairperson since 2018. While on the board, Esper, PC says, led multiple initiatives, including establishing the Providentia Endowed Fund. The fund, PC says, was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women being enrolled at the college.
Dennis J. Langwell, a retired insurance executive, will serve as the board’s new vice chairperson, PC says. Sicard says he is certain both Esper and Langwell will provide “committed leadership” the college needs to continue rising as a prominent Catholic liberal arts school.
“They are Friars of the greatest distinction, and I am looking forward to working with them in their new roles as key leaders in guiding our pursuit of the strategic goals that will define the institution’s future,” Sicard said.
