PC president Sicard receives 5-year extension; Esper elected as new board chair

By
-
THE REV. KENNETH R. SICARD has received a five-year extension to continue leading Providence College as its president. / PBN FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard will continue to lead Providence College for the next five years. Additionally, the Dominican Friars college has for the first time in school history elected a woman to lead its board of trustees. PC announced Wednesday that Sicard has received a new five-year term as president. The term

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display