PC receives $10M gift from Ben Mondor’s widow to support new nursing and health sciences building

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s new Center for Nursing and Health Sciences building on campus received a substantial gift from the family of a local prominent baseball icon.

The college announced on Tuesday that Madeleine Mondor, widow of late Pawtucket Red Sox owner Ben Mondor, made a $10 million gift to PC to support the construction of the new nursing and health sciences building. In turn, the facility will be known as the Ben Mondor Center for Nursing and Health Sciences when completed.

“I am grateful beyond words to Madeleine for supporting Providence College and placing her trust in us,” PC President The Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard said in a statement. “Providence College will extend this stewardship by providing nurses with a strong Catholic educational foundation and the skills they require to address the medical and spiritual needs of patients at their most trying times.”

Mondor owned the PawSox from 1977 until his death in 2010 at the age of 85. He helped bring the team out of bankruptcy to become one of the more prominent minor-league franchises in the U.S.

The PawSox moved to Worcester, Mass. in April 2021.

Mondor was given an honorary doctorate by PC in 2004 for his contributions to the community and to baseball, PC said.

As one of the largest construction projects in PC’s history, the new building will be five stories tall and be 125,000 square feet in size. PC previously said the facility will house teaching and learning environments for clinical nursing simulation, anatomy and physiology labs, and interactive spaces to support engaged student learning inside and outside of the classroom. On the building’s first level, there will also be a chapel and a 100-seat classroom to support other large classes.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and finish in 2025. Temporary labs and classrooms are currently being built on campus to house the inaugural class of nursing and health sciences students that are incoming this fall, the college said.

