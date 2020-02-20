PC receives $300K grant to construct new science lab

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s pre-health sciences curriculum received a $300,000 grant from the Fred M. Roddy Foundation, which will be used to construct a new science lab on campus, the college announced Thursday.

The new lab, the Fred M. Roddy Anatomy and Physiology Lab, will be built within the Albertus Magnus Hall in the college’s science complex. More than 2,100 square feet of current lab space will be refurbished to “provide technical improvements for the lab that will serve both anatomy and physiology research” for both undergraduate students and faculty, according to PC. The Fred M. Roddy Foundation is a nonprofit that supports the medicine, health care and education field, and has provided PC funds for scholarships since 1969, the college noted.

David Baier, associate professor of biology at PC, said in a statement that the current lab setup restricts group learning and instructors are limited to “facilitate in-class demonstrations.” The new lab will be utilized by 60 to 70 students each year, according to Charles Toth, associate professor of biology and department chair at PC, and the shared space could “improve integration between anatomy and physiology courses in the future.”

The renovations to the science complex are scheduled to be finished by December 2022, PC said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.