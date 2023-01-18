PC unveils renderings for new nursing and health sciences building

PROVIDENCE – Calling it one of the largest construction projects in the school’s history, Providence College unveiled renderings for its new School of Nursing and Health Sciences building to be built on the campus’s east side.

PC announced in September that the new nursing school would launch and has begun accepting students for enrollment for this coming fall. College officials said they have received more than 1,000 applications for the 100 available openings – 50 nursing and 50 health sciences – for the new program.

PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard told Providence Business News in September the new programming for the nursing and health sciences school will provided a springboard to health care careers at a time when there is a shortage of such workers in Rhode Island and across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the renderings, the new School of Nursing and Health Sciences building will be five stories tall and be more than 100,000 square feet in size. The building, PC said, will house teaching and learning environments for clinical nursing simulation, anatomy and physiology labs, and interactive spaces to support engaged student learning inside and outside of the classroom. On the building’s first level, there will also be a chapel and a 100-seat classroom to support other large classes.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025, PC said.

