PC, URI agree to extend men’s basketball rivalry for 10 more years

PROVIDENCE – The state’s longtime men’s college basketball rivalry will continue for at least another decade.

Providence College and the University of Rhode Island announced on Aug. 2 that the two higher education institutions have agreed to a 10-year extension to have the men’s basketball teams continue playing one another through the 2032-33 season.

As part of the agreement, PC and URI will have the game on the first Saturday of December each season – this year’s game will take place Dec. 2 at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Additionally, the games will alternate each year between the AMP and The Ryan Center on the URI campus in South Kingstown.

PC and URI have met 133 times since 1933 – they did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PC leads the series 75–58, including beating URI 88-74 on Dec. 3, 2022, at The Ryan Center. URI last defeated PC in 2019 and the Rams last won in Providence in 2002.

