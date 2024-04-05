PC’s ‘Friars Give’ day raises record $3.2M

By
-
PROVIDENCE COLLEGE'S annual
PROVIDENCE COLLEGE'S annual "Friars Give" fundraising initiative ob Thursday raised a record $3.2 million for the college. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE – Last spring, Providence College Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement Greg Waldron previously told Providence Business News he had at the time “tremendous confidence” that the annual Friars Give fundraising initiative would “reach new heights.” Needless to say, Friartown on Thursday met and exceeded his expectations. Friars Give on Thursday saw close to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display