PC’s ‘Friars Give’ fundraising day raises $2.6M

PROVIDENCE – Institutional momentum at Providence College is continuing forward, and the college exceeding the goal it has set on its annual single-day giving initiative last week is further evidence of that.

PC’s annual “Friars Give” day on April 13 saw close to $2.6 million donated to the Dominican Friars college by 2,727 different donors. Not only did PC surpass the $2.5 million goal it had set for this year – which included an anonymous $1 million bonus gift from various donors – it is also the third straight year in which the college’s 24-hour philanthropy initiative brought in more than $2 million.

Last year’s “Friars Give” day at PC saw a record $2.8 million raised for the college. Since the Friars Give initiative launched in 2016, nearly $12 million has been contributed to PC from more than 21,000 donors, according to PC Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement Greg Waldron.

“We have had great success raising financial support for PC. We lean into our brand of Friars Give, but also know that something special is taking place here at PC,” Waldron told Providence Business News. “The Friar Family wants to invest in this.”

Waldron said this year’s Friars Give theme was “Forward Together,” which he says is a nod to PC’s institutional momentum. He also said the day-long initiative serves as an example of PC’s commitment to realizing its long-term vision for the college while also addressing immediate student needs.

Waldron says more than half of the funds raised on Friars Give were directed to The Fund for Providence College, PC’s annual fund. That fund, he says, are used immediately to support the student experience and are directed to where they are most urgently needed.

“Donors to the Fund for Providence College may choose to direct their gifts to area of greatest need, emergency student support, varsity athletics, financial aid or diversity equity and inclusion,” Waldron said.

Another area that donors contributed to was for an endowed scholarship support to help close financial gaps for PC students, Waldron said. Plus, Waldron said money was also donated to the college’s personal counseling center and clinical counselor funds. Those areas helped encourage participation in raising critical resources to support substance abuse education, wellness and counseling, Waldron said.

When asked if there is optimism if next year’s Friars Give day could exceed $3 million in funds raised for PC, Waldron said he has “tremendous confidence” that Friars Give will “reach new heights.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the alumni, parents, faculty, staff, friends and students who contribute each year,” Waldron said. “It’s their commitment to our mission and generosity that helps us continue to experience recording breaking success.”

