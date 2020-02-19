PC’s School of Business has new partnership with Barron’s

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s School of Business has created a new partnership with the Barron’s in Education program from Dow Jones & Co., the school announced Feb. 7.

PC spokesperson Madeline Paramenter said the new partnership will select two or three students who will be part of a quarterly conference call with senior management of the business publication. Students will learn about the benefits of the program and provide feedback to Barron’s, offering a student’s perspective on the business school, Paramenter said, and take knowledge on business trends in the financial markets gained from Barron’s back to the business school.

Students will also have the opportunity to tour the Barron’s corporate offices in New York, where staffers will converse with students, Paramenter said.

In a statement, Providence College School of Business Dean Sylvia Maxfield said the program will be a “valuable tool” as the school develops “versatile, collaborative and financially strategic leaders for the business of tomorrow.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.