PCU receives Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross, Providence Chamber

MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union has received the Exemplary Worksite Health Award from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

The award, the highest of three tiers, recognizes the credit union’s commitment to supporting employees and their families leading a healthier lifestyle both inside and outside the workplace, according to a news release. Programming and resources are structured around physical, mental and financial wellness.

“People’s Credit Union is very proud to have received this recognition for our efforts in building a positive culture that promotes healthy behaviors and holistic well-being,” Sean Daly, head of People’s Credit Union, said in a statement. “We’ve carefully developed educational sessions, communications, and hands-on activities like challenges and screenings that we enjoy engaging in as a team. Our focused attention to individual and community health needs has created a much more health-conscious, resilient organization that benefits everyone.”

Since 1995, the Worksite Health Awards have recognized local businesses that have created a healthy workplace. To learn more about the awards or for questions on the application process, contact Barbara Laurino at blaurino@provchamber.com or (401) 521-5000.

- Advertisement -