SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Peace Dale Library has received $700,000 for renovations to transform underutilized spaces and create multipurpose community gathering places. The funding is an earmark in the fiscal 2024 appropriations law that was secured by Rhode Island Democrats Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Seth Magaziner.

The funding is an earmark in the fiscal 2024 appropriations law that was secured by Rhode Island Democrats Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Seth Magaziner.

The library will use the funding to create a new, fully accessible community space with free high-speed internet access, flex meeting spaces, independent workstations and dedicated teaching spaces.

Renovations will also include HVAC upgrades and reconfiguration of safety features, such as lighting and sprinkler systems.

“Library programming focused on workforce growth, health monitoring and educational support will have a tremendous impact on our residents and our community,” said Town Manager James Manni. “Thanks to this federal funding, we'll be able to enhance the space dedicated within the Peace Dale Library for our Community Learning Center program, while also expanding our offerings.”

The building, now known as the Peace Dale Library, first opened in 1891 and today serves as the largest and most utilized public library within the South Kingstown library system, which also includes the Kingston Free Library and the Robert Beverly Hale Library.

The $700,000 earmark for Peace Dale Library will compliment $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act that was allocated to the library in April. Those federal funds will support “robust public internet access, digital literacy navigation assistance, education support and workforce preparedness.”

