Peacock Alley House sells for $1.1M

BRISTOL – A waterfront home adjoining the launch and storage site for the America’s Cup racing boats at the Herreshoff Museum has sold for $1.1 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting Ltd. represented the buyer.

The house at 169 Hope St. was named the Peacock Alley House for the colorful scene made by the America’s Cup racing boats as they fanned out over the harbor edge on Hope Street.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has panoramic views of Narragansett Bay, and was designed to capture the sunsets and sunrises.

