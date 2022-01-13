Pediatric practice moves into Cumberland medical building

CUMBERLAND – A medical office building in Cumberland has a new tenant, bringing the occupancy of the 25,000-square-foot property up to 98%, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which brokered the lease.

Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics recently leased 3,987 square feet of space on the first floor of 175 Nate Whipple Highway in Cumberland, according to an announcement by Sweeney Real Estate. The pediatric practice is relocating from 2140 Mendon Road in Cumberland, about 2.5 miles away, the real estate firm said.

Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics said it’s completing the move on Jan. 15 but will be closed until Jan. 22 as it establishes the new office.

The long-standing Cumberland pediatric practice is recognized as a Level 3 patient-centered medical home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics said all its providers are now accepting newborns as new patients, and two of them are accepting all new patients up through age 14.

The new Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics office features exam rooms, office spaces, a large waiting area, and multiple administration and staff support spaces.

Sweeney Real Estate, which is based in Providence, said there is one 445-square-foot suite that remains available for lease in the building, which was constructed in 1980.

“The property is full of long-term medical tenants,” the company said.

