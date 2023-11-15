Pell Center survey: R.I. residents worried about health of U.S. democracy

NEWPORT – Rhode Islanders are concerned about the health of the U.S. democracy but the sources of such concerns depend on their party affiliation. Plus, all sides agree that disinformation and “fake news” are a major factor in political polarization.

That is according to survey results compiled by Salve Regina University’s Pell Center for International Relations at Public Policy, released Nov. 13. The 18-page survey report, titled “Voices of Value,” analyzed results gathered from responses from 887 registered voters in the state between Oct. 12-17. The survey asked voters about their perceptions of U.S. democracy, the root causes of political division, views of the “other” political party and what trust they have in mass media.

Overall, the Pell Center’s survey report says Rhode Islanders possess “high levels of American pride and low levels of confidence in the health of U.S. democracy.” The causes of concern in the American system, the survey notes, are divided along partisan lines, however, which suggests Rhode Islanders “hold varying perceptions of what it means to create a thriving American democracy.”

According to the survey results, 61% of all respondents representing Republicans, Democrats and independents said that disinformation and “fake news” is a top contributor to political polarization.

Regarding trusting the news, 77% of all survey respondents either have some trust or “a lot” of trust in local news, compared with 54% of trust in national news and 23% of trust in news posted on social media. Additionally, 60% of all respondents say partisan media is a “very big threat” to democracy.

Democrats who surveyed have the most trust in local and national news at 83% and 82%, respectively. Fifty-nine percent of Democrats who surveyed have “some” trust in national news and 58% have “some trust in local news.” Republicans, meanwhile, have 54% trust in local news and just 29% in national news – including just 3% in having “a lot” of trust.

Additionally, 69% of all survey respondents said they find themselves actively trying to avoid the news these days about various topics, including national politics, social justice, crime or gun violence, the environment and climate change and the war in Ukraine. The survey notes that 77% of independents avoid the news, compared with 65% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans.

“Rhode Islanders have a complicated relationship with the news media. Most are reluctant to trust news sources, and thus have the tendency to avoid the news, at least on some topics,” the survey states. “All political parties are concerned about partisan media’s impact on increasing political tensions, but each party tends to get most of their news from partisan news sources.”

The survey also notes that just 6% of all respondents believe that the U.S. Democracy is either very healthy or extremely healthy, while 51% say it’s not healthy. Sixty-one percent of Republican respondents said the democracy is not healthy, compared with 58% of independents and 36% of Democrats.

Seventy-two percent of Republican respondents called Democrats as a big threat to the U.S. democracy, while 62% of Democrats said the Republicans are a threat. Plus, the survey notes that 87% of Democrats called former U.S. President Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, while most Republicans who surveyed labeled voter fraud and current U.S. President Joe Biden as threats.

