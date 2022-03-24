People on the Move at RGB Architects

RGB Architects is pleased to announce the following promotions.

Jeremy Bitner, RA, NCARB to Associate Principal. In his role as RGB’s project architect, Jeremy has been an integral part of the leadership team and growth of our residential and housing markets. He has been collaboratively working with our teams by designing and implementing current strategies in the development of housing master plans, especially for our house doctor contracts with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Jeremy brings 25+ years of an incredible business acumen, creative design thinking and a keen ability to connect with our clients. Jeremy is an active member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Board with registrations in Massachusetts, Maryland and Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Norwich University with a Bachelor of Architecture.

Jeffrey Bento, AIA, NCARB to Associate. As our newest associate, Jeff will be acting as RGB’s construction documentation leader. He will manage the operational and organizational processes of all production while ensuring our office standards are adhered to. He will also be responsible for implementing new software and release updates. In his role as RGB’s project architect, Jeff has nine years of design experience within multiple market sectors such as public safety, commercial, residential and military support services. Jeff has become a licensed architect both in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. His expertise lies in his excellent communication with clients, mentoring younger associate architects as well as being very reliable and dependable. Jeff graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Architecture.

About RGB Architects

RGB Architects is a Providence, Rhode Island based firm founded in 1946. RGB is a diversified architecture, project management, and interior design firm providing creative architecture solutions serving a wide range of clients—where ideas meet skills.

