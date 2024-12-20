People power hospitality

At the heart of our industry, our associates are the driving force. They are the friendly faces that welcome guests, the skilled professionals who craft unforgettable experiences and the innovative minds that shape the future of hospitality. •Our associates are the key to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Their positive attitude, deep knowledge and problem-solving abilities directly impact guest satisfaction and loyalty. By empowering our workforce, we can create lasting impressions that keep guests coming back. •A diverse workforce is a powerful force for innovation. Our associates bring unique perspectives and fresh ideas to the table, driving creativity and problem-solving. By investing in their development, we can unlock their full potential and ensure the continued growth of our industry. •RIHA/RIHEF is committed to nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders. Through knowledge-based training, mentorship programs and networking opportunities, we empower our associates to reach new heights. Our annual Anchors Awards recognize and celebrate the best and brightest in the industry, inspiring excellence and setting new standards. By prioritizing our people, we can build a stronger, more resilient and more innovative hospitality industry in Rhode Island.