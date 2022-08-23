People’s Credit Union awards Centennial Scholarships to high school graduates

PEOPLE’S CREDIT UNION recently announced the six recipients of its centennial high school scholarship program.

The $1,000-apiece Centennial Scholarship program benefits high school graduates pursuing higher education or a vocational program who are members of the credit union. Recipients are: Kristiana Cabral, a graduate of Mount Hope High School; Anna Conheeny; a graduate of Portsmouth High School; Samuel Merriam, a graduate of Mount Hope High School; Emma Murphy, a graduate of Narragansett High School; Sarah Parent, a graduate of LaSalle Academy; and Sadie Rosenblum, a graduate of South Kingstown High School. 

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. 

