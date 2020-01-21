MIDDLETOWN – People’s Credit Union donated $1,000 to the Bristol Warren Education Foundation, according to a news release.

The donation to the community-based education organization will fund grants to teachers and staff for programs to “enhance and enrich educational experiences for students” in the Bristol Warren Regional School District, according to the release.

People’s Credit Union also supports the organization’s Annual Bee and sponsors its Food Truck 5K and 10K fundraiser.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -